(The Center Square) – Mobile sportsbook operator FanDuel will invest more than $15 million to open a technology campus in Atlanta, Gov. Brian Kemp's office said.
The investment is expected to create more than 500 jobs over the next five years. The new facility will focus on supporting the company’s product development, tech and IT operations.
“As we grow our business in a very competitive industry, it’s critical we have access to a diverse talent pool needed to build the most innovative platform in the sector,” FanDuel Group Chief Product Officer Sarah Butterfass said in a statement. “During this process, it became clear that Atlanta provided FanDuel with a winning combination of access to a thriving tech cluster, respected educational institutions we could partner with, and a diverse and welcoming community eager for our arrival.”
Kemp's office said FanDuel will support educational training programs at Georgia's public universities, private colleges, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other noncollegiate programs. FanDuel will work closely with these institutions to help structure and create curriculums that train and educate candidates for future careers in the tech industry.
Duckyang: The electric mobility parts supplier will invest $10 million to open its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Braselton. The investment is expected to create 285 jobs in Jackson County. Duckyang, based in Korea, supplies cockpit modules for Hyundai, Kia, Renault Samsung Motors, Genesis, Mobis and others.
Domtar Corporation: The fiber-based products provider will invest $60 million to expand its Engineered Absorbent Materials Corporation manufacturing operations in Jesup. The investment is expected to create 75 jobs in Wayne County. Domtar previously expanded Jesup operations in 2014, and it employs about 90 people.
IC Biomedical: The cryogenic freezers producer will make an undisclosed investment to open an advanced manufacturing facility near Cartersville. The facility is expected to create more than 80 jobs in Bartow County.