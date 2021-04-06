(The Center Square) – Biodegradable materials developer and manufacturer Danimer Scientific plans to nearly quadruple its workforce with a $700 million investment to expand operations, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said.
Danimer's project includes a new 2 million-square-foot facility in Bainbridge, where it has been headquartered for more than a decade. The company currently employs more than 100 people.
“Georgia has been a welcoming home for Danimer since the company’s inception, and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue growing our roots in the region,” said Stephen Croskrey, CEO of Danimer Scientific. “With access to the state’s robust logistics infrastructure and top-notch talent coming from local universities, we are in a strong position to make our vision of replacing traditional plastic with 100% renewable and biodegradable alternatives a reality.”
Danimer's renewable and sustainable biopolymers are used in plastic products that are biodegradable and compostable. They are used in food packaging, bottling and other packaging sectors.
“Reducing the environmental impacts of plastic waste is one of the most critical issues facing the world today, so we are proud to welcome home a project that will play a key role in solving it,” said Rick McCaskill, executive director of the Development Authority of Bainbridge and Decatur County.
Cottrell: The over-the-road car hauler and equipment manufacturer will invest $125 million to establish a second manufacturing facility in Gainesville. The investment is expected to create an undetermined amount of new jobs in Hall County, where it now employs more than 1,000 people. Cottrell's first facility in Gainesville opened in 1973.
PAC Worldwide: The custom packaging solutions manufacturer will invest $47 million to open an advanced manufacturing facility in Union City. The investment will create 400 jobs in Fulton County, the company said. The location is the company's first in Georgia.
Integrated Fiber Solutions: The synthetic bulked continuous filament yarn manufacturer will invest $30 million to expand operations in Rome. The investment will create 40 jobs in Floyd Country. Integrated Fiber Solutions, with locations in Rome, Dalton and Lafayette, employs about 600 people in northwest Georgia. Its yarn is used by the carpet, rug and automotive industries.
Feit Electric: The smart home and energy-efficient lighting company will invest more than $25 million to open a distribution center in McDonough. The investment will create 120 jobs in Henry County. The California-based company sells to retailers such as The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Ace Hardware, Costco and Menards.
KIRCHHOFF Automotive: The automotive supplier will invest $15 million to open an assembly facility in Lawrenceville. The investment will create 73 new jobs in Gwinnett County. The German-based company manufactures auto body components at 26 facilities across 11 countries.
Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System: The automotive parts producer will invest $9 million to expand its seating manufacturing operations in West Point. The investment will create more than 150 jobs in Troup County. The company makes seats and seat foam pads for the Hyundai Santa Fe, KIA Sorento and other models.
Freshly: The meal delivery service will invest $3.2 million to open a distribution facility in Austell. The investment will create 250 jobs in Cobb County. The facility will be Freshly’s largest dedicated order-assembly facility. Based in New York, Freshly delivers ready-to-eat meals directly to customers.
Sailfish Boats: The fishing boats manufacturer will invest more than $1 million to expand its manufacturing headquarters in Cairo. The investment will create 70 jobs in Grady County. Sailfish builds dual and center console boats built for offshore and inshore fishing.