(The Center Square) – E-mobility charging systems producer Heliox is establishing its North American headquarters in Atlanta, creating more than 70 clean-energy jobs, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's office said.
Netherlands-based Heliox makes fast-charging systems for electric vehicles. It has installed more than 1,600 fast-charging points worldwide.
The headquarters is expected to open June 1 and will include a campus for research and development and corporate offices.
"Atlanta is the perfect launch pad for our North American operations," Heliox North America President David Aspinwall said in a statement. "Locating both the headquarters and the research and development training facility in Atlanta, we will be close to our customers to offer the highest level of support and service. In addition, the local talent available in the city and universities will fuel our rapid growth."
Amazon: The e-commerce giant will open a new fulfillment center in Savannah. The facility will feature robotics technology and create 1,000 full-time jobs in Chatham County. Amazon already employs more than 21,000 people in Georgia, and its investments in the state have contributed $3.2 billion to the economy from 2010 to 2019, Kemp's office said.
GreyOrange: The AI-driven software and smart robotics company will invest more than $1 million to relocate its global headquarters to Roswell. The new headquarters will include 110,000 square feet of office and warehousing space that serves as a global fulfillment center for building and shipping autonomous mobile robots.
Interfor: The forest products company will invest $30 million to expand sawmill operations in Perry. Interfor is the largest lumber producer in Georgia and employs more than 1,200 people at seven sawmills across the state.
Bimbo QSR: The food service company will invest more than $25 million to open a food processing facility in Valdosta. The investment will create 74 jobs in Lowndes County. The facility will produce bread-based buns for customers across the Southeast.
WebstaurantStore: The online food service supplier will open a distribution center in Savannah, creating more than 100 jobs in Chatham County. WebstaurantStore already has two facilities in Albany, employing more than 350 people.