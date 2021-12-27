(The Center Square) – GE Appliances subsidiary Roper Corporation will invest $118 million in Georgia to expand its manufacturing plant in LaFayette, Gov. Brian Kemp's office announced.
The investment is expected to create 600 jobs in Walker County. Roper is the county's largest employer. The LaFayette facility produces Georgia Made cooking products, including wall ovens, cooktops, and ranges for multiple GE Appliance brands.
“Investing in U.S. manufacturing allows us to be closer to our consumers and serve them better, which is critical to GE Appliances’ business strategy,” GE Appliances Vice President of Manufacturing Bill Good said. “Our partnership with Georgia is strong and getting stronger as we continue to build innovative, industry-first cooking products at Roper.”
Roper Corporation will employ about 2,600 people in northwest Georgia when the expansion is completed. GE Appliances spends $77 million a year with Georgia-located suppliers, Kemp's office said.
“Roper Corporation has been a fixture of the Walker County community for five decades, so it is a pleasure to see GE Appliances invest in the Peach State in this way and continue to emphasize doing business with a leading Georgia-based supplier," Kemp said.
Aurubis: The Germany-based copper, precious metals and nonferrous material recycler will invest $340 million to open a recycling and secondary smelting facility in Augusta. The investment is expected to create 125 jobs. The new facility will be the very first of its kind in the U.S., Kemp's office said.
Celadon: The joint venture partnership of Kamine Development Corporation Sustainable Infrastructure and Nicollet Industries will invest $155 million to open its North American headquarters in Savannah, along with recycling and advanced manufacturing facility. The investment is expected to create 117 jobs in Chatham County.
American Peanut Growers Group: The Georgia-based company will invest $85 million to expand its shelling plant and open a new food processing facility in Donalsonville. The investment is expected to create 90 jobs in Seminole County.
Steves & Sons Inc.: The door manufacturing company will invest $16 million to locate a distribution facility in Ashburn. The investment is expected to create 200 jobs in Turner County.