(The Center Square) – Nearly $6 billion in new investments created more than 16,000 new jobs in Georgia during the first half of fiscal year 2021, Gov. Brian Kemp said.
The number of new jobs and the amount of new investment represent a 40% and 47% increase, respectively, over the first half of fiscal year 2020. More than half of the new jobs created – 9,782 jobs – are outside of the 10-county metro Atlanta area, Kemp said.
“I’m incredibly proud of our world-class economic development team, the businesses who call Georgia home, and our communities across the state who have helped the No. 1 state for business continue to deliver exceptional numbers this fiscal year despite the effects of a global pandemic,” Kemp said in a statement.
The state’s food processing, manufacturing, and logistics and distribution industries created nearly 70% of new jobs. Companies that had a presence in Georgia accounted for 7,493 new jobs and $4.6 billion of the total investment. Foreign direct investment accounted for 28% of jobs created.
Correct Craft: The boat manufacturer will invest more than $1.7 million to open a manufacturing facility in Valdosta, creating 90 jobs in Lowndes County. The manufacturing facility will open in an existing 165,000-square-foot space and produce wakeboarding and wake surfing boats under Correct Craft's Supreme Boats brand.
Bluestem Brands: The e-commerce company will invest $1 million to expand its distribution center in Eatonton, creating more than 130 full-time jobs in Putnam County. Bluestem also plans to create nearly 200 seasonal and part-time positions.