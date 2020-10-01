(The Center Square) – Moving people from dependency to self-sufficiency should be the focus of Georgia's welfare program, some analysts say, but others believe the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program does little to increase economic mobility.
In a report published Thursday, policy analysts with the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute (GBPI) said the state should increase the economic assistance for low-income families because it falls short of reaching people with the greatest needs.
Analysts for the Georgia Public Policy Foundation (GPPF), however, said the problem is not insufficient government spending, but rather how the money is spent.
"Georgia policies can help welfare recipients by giving them a hand up instead of trapping them in a sustained cycle of poverty," GBPI said in its welfare reform plan for 2020.
Georgia will spend $315 million in federal TANF funds in the current fiscal year, with 12% of that on cash assistance. According to the Urban Institute's Welfare Rules database, Georgia's TANF program provided up to $280 a month for a family of three. It takes $1,810 a month for that family to be above poverty, the database shows.
Nearly 1.3 million Georgians lived below the poverty line in 2019, and 1 in 10 Georgians lived below 50 percent of the federal poverty level. A report by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities in March said five out of every 100 Georgia families in poverty receives TANF cash assistance.
The poverty rate in 2019, at 13.3%, was around the same as in 1997, a year after the TANF program started, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. There was a 24.2% increase in Georgia's poverty rate from 1996 to 2013.
Georgia lowered the number of the times people could qualify for the program and implemented fraud prevention measures. The program has a family cap that disqualifies infants born to mothers from receiving TANF benefits. It also prohibits felons and requires applicants to look for work when they seek assistance.
GPPF said increasing restrictions could reduce dependency on the program. In 1996, 254,000 Georgians received direct cash from TANF; that number is now 16,000. The poverty rate fell by 3.7 percentage points from 2015 to 2019.
GBPI said Georgia's TANF regulations broaden the racial economic gap in the state, with one of the largest populations of Black people in the nation. The poverty rate is three times more among Black Georgians.
"Georgia's harsh rules and disinvestment from cash aid have severely impacted Black families, who, because slavery and segregation led to current unjust policies that reinforce poverty, make up 70% of TANF recipients," GBPI said in its report.
GBPI said the program's restrictions derived from racial stereotypes, such as the "Welfare Queen," a term popularized after the arrest of Linda Taylor, a Chicago woman convicted of defrauding the welfare system in 1977.
"[TANF's] roots are in white supremacy and racism, particularly projected towards women of color and mainly Black women in the state of Georgia," GBPI senior policy analyst Alex Camardelle said.
GPPF agrees that TANF benefits should be provided to the neediest Georgians. It also said, however, employment is essential to lifting people out of poverty.
GPPF policy analysts recommend increasing work requirements and other current restrictions, implementing a cash diversion program that awards families for becoming self-sufficient, using private-public partnership for services and teaching applicants the significance of saving and the Earned Income Tax Credit.
"These will improve opportunities for recipients to reach self-sufficiency, give help to those people who truly need assistance, and protect taxpayers," GPPF said.