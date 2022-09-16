(The Center Square) — The White House has said the so-called Inflation Reduction Act will result in investments in Georgia in "large-scale clean power generation and storage" estimated at $180 million.
But who is making the investment?
Georgia Democrats have heralded the legislation and lambasted Republicans for voting against it. They held a press conference with U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Georgia, and sent out fact sheets touting how the measure helps Georgians.
But when asked by The Center Square for specifics about the $180 million investment, a party spokesman sent a link to a fact sheet, which mirrors the one The White House developed. The fact sheet indicated that 75,211 Georgia workers were employed in clean energy jobs in 2021.
The White House indicated that a "historic set of tax credits" will lead to more green energy jobs.
Indeed, the push to adopt green energy hasn't skipped Georgia.
In line with power companies nationwide, Georgia Power is working to "decarbonize" its power generation and has committed to adding more green energy over the next decade. Georgia Power wants to increase customer rates by nearly 12% over the next three years.
Unsurprisingly, Georgia Republicans hold a slightly dimmer view of the Inflation Reduction Act and its green energy promises.
"The Inflation Reduction Act is very poorly named, as it is likely to worsen or have no effect on inflation in the short-term, according to the nonpartisan Penn Wharton Budget Model," a spokesperson for Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, told The Center Square. "Even the Congressional Budget Office acknowledges it will increase the deficit in the coming years until 2026.
"The IRA as a whole is big on promises and very small on deliverability," the spokesperson added. "Clean power generation and storage is more effectively achieved through innovation and market-driven solutions, not government overreach and inefficient spending at a time when inflation is already at a 40-year high level."