(The Center Square) — Georgia’s gas prices have increased to an average price of more than $4.29 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, just shy of the state record.
According to AAA, as of Monday, Georgia’s average is $4.292 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, up from $3.791 a month ago and $2.911 a year ago. The state’s record high for regular gasoline was $4.293 per gallon on March 11, AAA said.
Georgia’s gas prices remain below the national average of more than $4.86 per gallon for regular gasoline. Diesel in The Peach State averaged $5.372 per gallon, a record high for the state but below the national average of $5.645.
"Elevated gas prices may factor into Georgians' hesitation to hit the road this summer," Montrae Waiters, a AAA spokeswoman, said in a release. "Prices at the pump are likely to remain high, therefore, it may be a good idea to start setting aside some money now for upcoming road travel."
As of Sunday, Georgia’s most expensive metro markets were Brunswick ($4.31), Savannah ($4.29), Atlanta ($4.29) and Columbus ($4.26), AAA said. The Peach State’s least expensive metro markets were Warner Robins ($4.18), Dalton ($4.20) and Rome ($4.21).
In March, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, signed House Bill 304 to suspend the state’s gas tax through May. Last month, Kemp signed an executive order to extend the suspension through July 14.
Georgia collects 29.1 cents per gallon on gasoline and 32.6 cents per gallon on diesel fuel. State officials have said suspending the gas tax costs the state about $150 to $170 million monthly in revenues.