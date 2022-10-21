(The Center Square) — Georgia continues to see a record number of voters during this year's midterm elections.
Through Thursday, the state has seen 573,577 voters cast their ballots. That number includes 519,372 Georgians who voted early in person and 54,205 who returned absentee ballots.
The number is less than the 574,800 who voted early in person during the 2020 presidential election but more than the 304,784 who voted early in person during the 2018 midterm election.
"Counties have done a tremendous effort in getting their information online and on the airwaves so that voters understand the opportunities in front of them to cast their ballot safely and securely – and most importantly – easily," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in an announcement.
In-person early voting in Georgia began on Monday.
Georgia Democrats have criticized the state's new voting law, Senate Bill 202, the Election Integrity Act, which lawmakers passed in 2021. In August, a federal judge declined to issue a preliminary injunction against the law's "line relief" ban at polling places.
Additionally, critics of the measure say the new law has allowed "mass voter eligibility challenges" that target minority voters.
"SB 202 is empowering anti-voter vigilantes who are determined to disenfranchise Georgia voters, especially young voters and voters of color," Rep. Bee Nguyen, the Democratic nominee for Secretary of State, said in a statement.