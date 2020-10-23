(The Center Square) – The workforce in Georgia is experiencing the fifth-slowest recovery from COVID-19-related layoffs, according to a WalletHub study of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The ranking is based on two metrics: the change in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in the latest (41st) week of 2020 versus the same week in 2019, and the change in the latest week versus the start of 2020 (Week 41 vs. Week 1), WalletHub reported.
Georgia ranked 51st in terms of its recovery based on unemployment claims filed there since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Its jobless claims increased 947.06% at the end of the most-recent week compared with the same period in 2019, the study found.
The differing data among the states and Washington reflects different reopening rates and strategies, researchers found. Nationwide, there were 12.6 million unemployed Americans by the week of Oct. 5 because of COVID-19. But during that week, 898,000 people filed new unemployment claims, 87% less than the 6.9 million claims filed at the height of the pandemic, according to the study.
---
States Whose Jobless Claims Are Recovering the Fastest
|State
|Recovered Most Based on Comparisons With Latest Week of Claims
|Recovered Most Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis
|Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs. Last Year)
|Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs Start of 2020)
|Change in Unemployment Claims (Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis vs. Last Year)
|Oregon
|1
|1
|16.79%
|-38.16%
|563.57%
|Vermont
|2
|7
|63.96%
|-25.74%
|726.96%
|West Virginia
|3
|13
|33.00%
|26.02%
|806.58%
|Pennsylvania
|4
|4
|74.91%
|-28.51%
|714.15%
|Connecticut
|5
|2
|87.28%
|-39.63%
|593.55%
|Michigan
|6
|35
|77.60%
|-2.28%
|1125.50%
|Wyoming
|7
|6
|77.10%
|27.34%
|725.48%
|South Carolina
|8
|38
|126.43%
|-34.63%
|1201.32%
|Oklahoma
|9
|47
|81.00%
|64.46%
|1676.47%
|Iowa
|10
|5
|119.37%
|1.26%
|722.52%
|Kentucky
|11
|45
|118.85%
|11.48%
|1618.25%
|South Dakota
|12
|41
|144.87%
|-4.02%
|1355.20%
|Montana
|13
|11
|120.15%
|74.98%
|771.43%
|Maine
|14
|42
|200.83%
|-13.17%
|1380.80%
|Missouri
|15
|17
|194.51%
|27.67%
|887.48%
|Alabama
|16
|34
|199.58%
|35.47%
|1113.72%
|Utah
|17
|16
|178.86%
|80.76%
|848.64%
|Minnesota
|18
|39
|218.59%
|29.00%
|1209.49%
|Rhode Island
|19
|15
|230.79%
|49.29%
|844.89%
|Ohio
|20
|24
|225.39%
|78.56%
|1009.87%
|Arizona
|21
|9
|155.46%
|219.41%
|747.81%
|Wisconsin
|22
|10
|281.43%
|15.37%
|755.11%
|Mississippi
|23
|40
|190.64%
|171.39%
|1314.25%
|Arkansas
|24
|12
|237.89%
|96.62%
|774.19%
|Colorado
|25
|37
|210.49%
|155.70%
|1169.87%
|Idaho
|26
|20
|298.06%
|11.19%
|908.76%
|New Jersey
|27
|3
|264.07%
|83.07%
|636.13%
|Delaware
|28
|19
|246.73%
|117.94%
|902.09%
|North Dakota
|29
|28
|325.00%
|36.24%
|1059.70%
|Texas
|30
|21
|202.85%
|251.22%
|919.00%
|Tennessee
|31
|36
|218.42%
|228.96%
|1129.05%
|Washington
|32
|31
|284.55%
|145.52%
|1093.22%
|New York
|33
|22
|356.55%
|53.12%
|923.19%
|Maryland
|34
|25
|306.93%
|192.16%
|1028.20%
|District of Columbia
|35
|26
|275.83%
|275.05%
|1033.71%
|Hawaii
|36
|29
|345.91%
|180.99%
|1063.95%
|Nebraska
|37
|30
|400.64%
|185.17%
|1069.35%
|Virginia
|38
|46
|389.00%
|276.57%
|1663.73%
|New Hampshire
|39
|49
|446.29%
|209.57%
|1979.16%
|Nevada
|40
|27
|344.33%
|380.83%
|1049.39%
|Illinois
|41
|8
|510.79%
|291.14%
|738.35%
|Alaska
|42
|18
|420.78%
|528.54%
|888.85%
|North Carolina
|43
|43
|492.18%
|443.90%
|1522.57%
|California
|44
|14
|462.89%
|515.96%
|832.16%
|Louisiana
|45
|48
|510.44%
|661.76%
|1681.97%
|Massachusetts
|46
|23
|756.64%
|312.75%
|961.88%
|Georgia
|47
|51
|947.06%
|213.01%
|2716.79%
|New Mexico
|48
|33
|675.03%
|700.25%
|1113.64%
|Florida
|49
|50
|648.83%
|870.01%
|2069.50%
|Indiana
|50
|44
|949.98%
|550.97%
|1548.64%
|Kansas
|51
|32
|1111.49%
|647.05%
|1107.64%
Source: WalletHub.com