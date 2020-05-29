(The Center Square) – As Georgia’s economy continues to reopen, small business owners are concerned about lawsuits related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey found.
A National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) survey of 368 small businesses in Georgia found that 68 percent of owners said they were moderately concerned about increased liability surrounding the outbreak.
NFIB leaders are calling on lawmakers to offer legal protections for small businesses.
“Even during the best of times, the cost of defending itself against even one frivolous lawsuit can be enough to make a small business close its doors for good,” NFIB State Director Nathan Humphrey said. “That’s why we’re asking the General Assembly and Congress to protect small businesses from the threat of lawsuits that exploit the already devastating effects of this deadly virus.”
Georgia has led the way among southern states in lifting restrictions.
Gov. Brian Kemp first started reopening businesses in late April. A large majority of the owners surveyed by NFIB, 83 percent, said they believe the governor made the right decision. Still, many are concerned about maintaining safety and health requirements meant to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
McDonald’s is the latest in a series of employers facing a lawsuit related to the failure to protect workers from COVID-19.
A class-action complaint filed in Illinois alleges McDonald’s required employees to reuse face masks and did not notify other employees when an employee tested positive for COVID-19, among other things.
In Georgia, 72 percent of small business owners surveyed by NFIB said they’re concerned about addressing the health and safety of their employees, and 73 percent said they are very or moderately worried about managing customers’ protection against the virus.
Most business owners are worried about having adequate supplies of hand sanitizer and cleaning products. Half of them are concerned about securing masks for employees. More of the owners surveyed are confident, however, about being able to disinfect common areas and workstations and training employees on public health guidelines.
Business owners are also worried about their bottom line.
Sixty-nine percent of those surveyed by NFIB are not confident they will regain the same clientele or traffic from before the outbreak.
Opinions vary about when the local economy will go back to pre-shutdown levels.
Eighteen percent are optimistic the economy will recover by July, 26 percent believe the economy could return by December, 35 percent predict the marketplace will go back to normal in 2021, and 12 percent don’t see things being normal until sometime between 2022 and 2024.
Two percent said their local economy already is back to normal.
“It’s been a difficult spring, and even though the reopening process is well underway, it will be weeks, and probably months, before Georgia’s small businesses are back on their feet,” Humphrey said.