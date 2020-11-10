(The Center Square) – Vote counting continued in Georgia on Tuesday amid tensions over the results.
Only 68 of Georgia's 159 counties have certified their election results ahead of Friday's certification deadline. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has until Nov. 20 to certify the final results. Counting has been delayed by a significant increase in the number of absentee ballots cast.
Election officials still were sorting Monday afternoon through some of the 1.3 million absentee ballots cast in Georgia. More than 14,200 provisional ballots also were received and are being reviewed by county elections officials. Provisional ballots are alternate ballots given to voters who may have issues with their original voter forms.
"We're well aware that with a close presidential election and the possibility of runoffs in some elections that the eyes of the state and the nation are upon Georgia at this time," Raffensperger said. "We're as anxious as anyone to see the final results and to start work on certification and planning for our runoff elections. As the work goes on, I want to assure Georgia voters that every legal vote was cast and accurately counted."
According to Raffensperger's office, provisional ballots are used when voters do not provide photo identification, are missing from the registration list or vote during extended hours. County election officials must give voters until Friday to fix issues. Officials accepted 7,300 provisional ballots as of Monday afternoon, Georgia Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said.
Along with absentee ballots, Georgians also could have voted early in-person from Oct. 12 through Oct. 30, at specific locations, and on Election Day, at their assigned precincts, with new touch-screen devices. Voters got to print out their ballots to confirm their selections before scanning and casting the ballots.
Almost 5 million Georgians voted in the general election. In addition to standard absentee ballots, Sterling said Monday that 18,407 military and overseas ballots were accepted by the deadline Friday. An additional 7,786 ballots were outstanding and will not be counted because they are too late.
Hundreds of thousands of voters canceled their absentee ballot requests and opted to vote in person on Election Day, "which is a process that is legal in the state of Georgia," Sterling said.
Raffensperger said more than 1,000 people voted twice in the state's June primary election. They voted in-person and failed to cancel their absentee votes, he said. Raffensperger called for an investigation into the June election in September. He said Monday he would initiate an investigation for double voting in the general election.
U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler called on Raffensperger to resign Monday. They called his handling of the elections "an embarrassment to the state." The senators, who are heading to runoff elections against Democratic opponents in January, did not provide specific allegations of Raffensperger's mismanagement.
"We have been clear from the beginning: every legal vote cast should be counted," Loeffler and Perdue said in a joint statement. "Any illegal vote must not. And there must be transparency and uniformity in the counting process."
Raffensperger, who is an elected official, refused to step down.
"The process of reporting results has been orderly and followed the law," Raffensperger said. "Where there have been specific allegations of illegal voting, my office has dispatched investigators. We have put a monitor in at Fulton County … one of our longtime problem Democrat-run counties."