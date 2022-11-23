(The Center Square) – A South Korean car parts company plans to build an electric vehicle power electric system plant in Bryan County.
Hyundai Mobis plans to spend $926 million to build the 1.2 million-square-foot facility in Richmond Hill. According to a release, the facility will “eventually” employ more than 1,500 people.
Georgia Department of Economic Development officials declined to say whether the state offered any incentives to the company, touted as one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers. They said the project is “still active,” a status that allows them to decline to divulge such information.
“Hyundai Mobis’ investment project in Bryan County reflects an acceleration in the development of the EV supply chain in Georgia’s auto industry,” H.S. Oh, vice president of the Hyundai Mobis Electric Powertrain Business Unit, said in a news release. “We’re going to be a major production player in the EV market, and that’s going to trigger more growth within the sector.”
Officials said construction could begin as soon as January, and production should start in 2024.
Once complete, the facility will supply more than 450,000 Integrated Charging Control Units and 900,000 EV Power Electric systems annually. According to a release, it will supply Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in Montgomery, Alabama; Kia Georgia in West Point; and the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Bryan County, which is currently under construction.
“Suppliers who have been a part of Georgia’s automotive industry, like Hyundai Mobis, are transitioning to the jobs of the future and becoming part of Georgia’s growing EV ecosystem,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said in a release.
Peach State politicians and economic development officials have prioritized luring EV companies to Georgia.
In May, Hyundai said it had selected Georgia for the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, its first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility. The plan calls for Hyundai to invest more than $5.5 billion to construct the facility on the 2,923-acre Bryan County Megasite along Interstate 16.
Georgia governments and development authorities offered more than $1.8 billion in incentives to entice the company and said non-affiliated Hyundai suppliers plan to invest an additional $1 billion in the project.
Earlier this month, state officials said Joon Georgia Inc., an automotive parts manufacturer, plans to spend $317 million on a new manufacturing facility near Statesboro. Officials would not say how much of the bill taxpayers will have to cover for the project, which they touted as “the first confirmed supplier” for Hyundai Motor Group’s new Bryan County facility.