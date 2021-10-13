(The Center Square) – Multinational technology company Cisco will expand its operations in Georgia, creating 700 new jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp and company officials announced Wednesday.
Cisco plans to invest up to $41 million in opening a Talent and Collaboration Center in the Coda Tech Square in Midtown Atlanta. The new positions would add to the more than 1,000 Georgians currently working for Cisco across the state.
"Cisco is a top member of our state's business community, and it is a pleasure to see them significantly expand their presence in Georgia," Kemp said. "Cisco's reinvestment in the Peach State is a testament to the strong pipeline of talent our colleges and universities produce here."
Atlanta has been ranked the No. 1 Tech Hub by Business Facilities Magazine for the past two years because of its talented and skilled workforce, according to the publication.
The Coda building is a mixed-use development with 645,000 square feet of office space. It's owned by the Georgia Institute of Technology. Developers said it was designed to facilitate interactions between startups, Fortune 500 companies, university affiliates, researchers and tech students. Cisco's new Talent and Collaboration Center is expected to open in the summer of 2022.
"We're delighted to welcome Cisco to our neighborhood. Tech Square has emerged as one of the most exciting innovation hubs in America – a meeting point for large tech companies and a thriving ecosystem of startups – with talent and ideas emerging from Georgia Tech, one of the nation's leading research universities," Georgia Institute of Technology President Ángel Cabrera said. "As a global leader, Cisco will not only benefit from this environment of innovation but will soon be a major contributor to it."