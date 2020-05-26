(The Center Square) – Georgia's 2022 elections will stay on track despite delays in 2020 census data, the Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee chairman said.
The U.S. Census Bureau was scheduled to deliver local counts to each state for legislative redistricting proceedings by April 1, 2021. However, the Census Bureau on May 5 announced local census data will not be delivered to states until July 31, 2021, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sen. Matt Brass, R–Newnan, who leads one of the committees responsible for drawing state and congressional district lines, said the setback in population data reports most likely would shift the process by two to three months.
"In years past, we might have had an August or September special session to do the redistricting," he said. "We're now talking maybe an October–November special sessions."
In the Nov. 8, 2022, seats in the state Legislature and Washington, D.C., will be up for grabs. The dates for the 2022 primary election are pending, but it most likely will take place in April or May, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's office.
Each state is assigned congressional seats based on population via the U.S. Census Bureau count. Georgia currently has 14 congressional districts. District lines are redrawn every 10 years after the census is completed.
Georgia does not have a statutory or constitutional deadline for legislative redistricting. Brass said the process usually takes four to six months, but it could be condensed into three months by cutting some of the travel time for public hearings.
Both chambers of the General Assembly have a committee responsible for overseeing see the redistricting process.
Once members of the Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting receive the census data, they work with legislative staff to examine changes in data. Local leaders and the public are allowed to give input before and after the maps are drawn.
Both chambers finalize the district maps during a special session called by the governor, who has the final say to veto or approve the maps.