(The Center Square) – Georgia's Republican Congressional delegation has joined the chorus of those asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to push back the state's primary election amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Georgia's primary is scheduled for May 19 and will include the presidential preference primary, which was originally scheduled for March 24 but postponed for safety concerns after Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency.
"We encourage you to use all available flexibility and legal authority to delay the primary to the latest possible date in order to ensure the health and safety of Georgians," the Republican delegation said in a letter sent Tuesday to Raffensperger.
At issue is section 21-2-50.1 of Georgia Code, which allows the secretary of state to postpone an election after the governor declares a state of emergency. However, the code allows for a postponement not to exceed 45 days.
Early voting for the May 19 primary begins April 27 – 44 days after Raffensperger postponed the presidential preference primary March 14.
"We have no legal authority to move this election," Raffensperger said in a statement responding to the delegation's letter. "If you would like to move this election, it will take legislative action or an executive order from the governor.
"As we have said in detailed discussions with the House Delegation last week, there is a limit to the options available within current law."
Among the Republican delegation's concerns is the health of poll workers who would be expected to work during early voting, which falls inside President Donald Trump's extension to April 30 for following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing and public gathering guidelines.
The letter said the average age of a poll worker in Georgia is 70 years old, placing them in a high-risk group for severe complications if infected by the coronavirus.
"Keeping the status quo unnecessarily exposes Georgia’s poll workers to dangerous health risks and creates the possibility of severely understaffed voting locations if those poll workers follow the guidance of federal, state and local authorities," the letter said.
The delegation also expressed concerns about the cost should the primary have to be moved again after proceeding as scheduled and the expense surrounding sanitizing polling places.
Tuesday's letter came five days after Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, wrote a letter to Raffensperger asking the primary be delayed until June 23.
Last week, Raffensperger announced steps his office would take to protect voters' health and safety during the primary election, including mailing absentee ballot request forms to every Georgia voter. Georgia voters can request and vote absentee for any reason.
For in-person voting, poll workers will receive additional resources to clean the equipment regularly, Raffensperger said, and voters will be instructed to maintain a safe distance when waiting to vote. The secretary of state's office also is working to help counties hire more and younger poll workers.
"Elections are part of America’s critical infrastructure. They must go on, as they have in our history during civil war, crushing recessions and deadly epidemics," Raffensperger said. "That is why current law requires they be held on specific dates and with ample time for overseas voters to receive and return their ballots. The integrity of election timing is as important to public confidence as are the other safeguards of voter rights."
The Republican Congressional delegation letter was signed by U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and U.S. Reps. Rick Allen, Buddy Carter, Doug Collins, Drew Ferguson, Tom Graves, Jody Hice, Barry Loudermilk, Austin Scott and Rob Woodall.