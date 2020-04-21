(The Center Square) – While part of Georgia’s economy is scheduled to reopen Friday, business and policy leaders say the state needs to take action to secure long-term stability.
Buzz Brockway, vice president of public policy for the Georgia Center for Opportunity (GCO) – an independent nonprofit think tank – said state officials should involve business leaders and local organizations in the reopening process. Chris Clark, CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, said lawmakers need to instill policies to protect businesses until the economy is stabilized.
Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday gyms, beauty salons and schools, barbershops, tattoo parlors, bowling alleys are allowed to resume operations Friday. Theaters, private social clubs and dine-in restaurants could open April 27. It is the first phase of recovery for the state’s economy, which would require businesses to follow health and safety protocols that help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Clark said the business community accepts “the responsibility.”
Last week, in an opinion piece released to the media, Clark said state and local governments should protect health care facilities and businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits and suspend certain tax and fees that can further burden business owners.
Clark also is calling on lawmakers to update zoning laws, incentivize middle- and low-income housing construction and improve entrepreneur ecosystems.
“Rural communities, though sooner to reopen, will still be saddled with systemic issues that will necessitate further and longer stimulus activities,” Clark said. “We must not forget our small hometowns as we rush into a new normal.”
Clark expects the economy to recover, but he told business owners to anticipate several disruptions along the way. Businesses should develop a plan that will allow operations to continue during the downturns without emergency loans.
“It means investing in new technologies, new delivery partnerships, buying local, identifying new markets, stronger community engagement, marketing, up-skilling and right-sizing,” he said. “It means being bold and caring while seeking new revenue.”
In its proposal for reopening the economy, GCO said lawmakers should consider forming coalitions with other states. For example, Georgia could coordinate reopening areas of South Carolina that are close to the Port of Savannah. Many people work at the port and live across the Savannah River in South Carolina, GCO said.
“No recovery plan is without risk, but we must weigh the risk and rely on health and business professionals to do so,” GCO President and CEO Randy Hicks said. “Now is the time for everyone to come together to explore solutions that protect our neighborhoods and respond to community needs.”