(The Center Square) — Boston Scientific plans to invest $62.5 million to expand its presence in Georgia.
The Massachusetts-based company plans to bring roughly 340 new jobs to Johns Creek over seven years. Boston Scientific, which employs roughly 300 Georgians, purchased Alpharetta-based EndoChoice in 2016 for roughly $210 million.
Georgia economic development officials would not say whether the state offered incentives to entice Boston Scientific. They cited a state law that allows officials to keep such information from the public while a project is "active."
"We could not be more thrilled with the decision by Boston Scientific to significantly expand their operations with a new facility in Johns Creek," Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick said in an announcement.
"Metro Atlanta is rich in assets to support the life sciences industry, including our medical schools, our universities, our large cluster of life science businesses, our highly educated and skilled workforce and more," Kirkpatrick added. "The region is experiencing growing momentum in the life sciences industry, and we look forward to supporting Boston Scientific with their expansion plans."
A news release indicated the state provided Georgia Quick Start workforce training. However, Jessica Atwell, a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications specialist, did not share the value of the training.
In an announcement, Marty Turpeau, chairman of the Development Authority of Fulton County, called the news "a game changer for Fulton County."