(The Center Square) – A bill that would ensure taxes are collected from short-term rentals has advanced in the Georgia Senate.
House Bill 317 would require online short-term rental companies such as Airbnb to collect hotel and motel excise taxes and pay them to local governments.
Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) Legislative Director Clint Mueller said the measure would make the tax collection process more efficient for cities, counties and short-term rental owners.
Short-term rental owners currently owe the tax, but Mueller said many of them have failed to pay the tax on time, increasing the administrative burden for local governments, which then would have to charge back taxes or other penalties.
"It's going to ensure that all the taxes that are owed are collected," Mueller said.
Local governments circulate 50% of the hotel and motel excise tax back into tourism marketing, Mueller said. The reliance on the funding is more crucial now as the state's tourism industry attempts to recover from the effect of COVID-19.
Georgia's tourism industry generated $69 billion in economic impact and supported more than 484,000 jobs in 2019, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD). GDEcD's 2019 Travel Economic Impact Report on the State of Georgia showed travel and tourism created $3.46 million in state tax revenue, along with $2.39 million in local tax revenue.
GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson told lawmakers in January the state had lost about $11.7 billion in travel spending and $627 million in state and local taxes from tourism since the pandemic hit the state in March 2020.
"As we come out of this pandemic, we want to start marketing Georgia as a tourism destination," Mueller said. "So whether that's up in the mountains or on the Georgia coast or in some of our cities, we want to try to get people that don't live in Georgia coming back to our state to take their vacations."
Before voting in favor of the bill Wednesday, the Senate Finance Committee approved an amendment that would allow local tourism or economic authorities to keep the other half of the revenue. Current law broadly allows local governments to use the second half of the revenue for other activities that could increase tourism, such as construction or public safety, Mueller said. However, the legislative panel plans to deliberate over the amendment more in a conference committee meeting.
HB 317 also adds the $5 a night excise tax on all lodging facilities and rooms except for accommodations that do not provide shelter. The fee would increase tax revenue by $12 million, said Rep. Ron Stephens, R-Savannah, who presented the bill to the Senate Finance Committee.
Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, proposed an amendment reducing the fee to $4.50, but the amendment failed.
"I love the senator from the 56th's concept of being able to lower it for everybody. Everybody pays a tax. Everybody pays less tax," said Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville. "Why don't we come back one year from now and see what we collected or what we have and see what the effect is. [That's] better than us predicting the effect."
HB 317 cleared the House, 147-22, on March 8. It must be approved by both chambers of the General Assembly before being sent to Gov. Brian Kemp for approval.