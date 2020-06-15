(The Center Square) – The Georgia Senate unanimously voted in favor of a measure Monday that would allow voters to decide whether they should have the liberty to take legal action against local and state government.
House Resolution 1023 proposes a constitutional amendment that would allow Georgians, in certain instances, to petition for a waiver of sovereign immunity, the old-age concept that the king could do no wrong.
"It's important to our folks because … it goes to the heart of our ability to challenge our government in the event that our government is behaving in a way inconsistent with the way we say our government has to conduct itself, both at the constitutional level and with regard to statute," said Sen. John Kennedy, R-Macon, who presented the bill on the Senate floor Monday.
The House approved the resolution in February. The Senate also voted 50-1 to pass its version of the measure, authored by Kennedy, on March 12.
Both bills were in the process of being reviewed when the General Assembly took a three-month hiatus because of COVID-19. It was the first order of business when the Senate returned Monday.
The piece of legislation has been worked on for the past five years, Kennedy said.
A Georgia Supreme Court ruling in 2017 barred the public from challenging the state's government. The court declared Georgia's public officials were protected under sovereign immunity, which states the government legally cannot be wrong. The court left the approval up to the General Assembly.
The General Assembly approved a similar measure in April 2019, but Gov. Brian Kemp later vetoed it. Three years ago, former Gov. Nathan Deal also vetoed a similar bill.
Even though HR 1023 allows the public (except incarcerated or detained people) to file litigation against members of the government in their official capacity, it does not give them the ability to stop officials from instilling law. Instead, it allows the judge to determine whether the law is constitutional. However, petitioners would not be able to seek any damages or recover any legal fees in the lawsuit.
Kennedy changed the effective date of the measure Monday to apply to events happening before or after January 2021. The bill was expedited to the House for a final vote.