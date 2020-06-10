(The Center Square) – Already with enough delegates in hand to secure the Democratic nomination for president, former Vice President Joe Biden easily won Georgia's presidential preference primary.
With 92 percent of precincts reporting, Biden had 83.5 percent of the vote. Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (10.4 percent) finished second, and Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (1.8 percent) finished third.
Georgia's presidential primary was postponed twice before Tuesday's election, costing Democratic voters in Georgia from having a larger say in who won the opportunity to face President Donald Trump in November's general election.
The presidential primary was scheduled originally for March 24 but was postponed until May 19 after Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency March 13 because of COVID-19. Extension of the public health emergency postponed the primary again until Tuesday.
Biden also won the Democratic primary Tuesday night in West Virginia.