(The Center Square) — A battery producer plans to spend more than $2.5 billion on a manufacturing facility in Coweta County.
FREYR Battery plans to create 723 new jobs over seven years as a part of its investment.
A spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Economic Development told The Center Square that the project is "still active," a designation that allows state officials to decline to release details about tax incentives the state offered.
"Electrification goes beyond EVs and mobility; it's also changing the way we power entire cities," Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said in an announcement. "To support electrification in home and commercial storage, we're developing a battery ecosystem with manufacturers, recyclers, and customers. Georgia and its communities are ready to support a sustainable future for generations to come."
At its facility, located at the Bridgeport Industrial Park site and named Giga America, the company plans a first-phase production of approximately 34 gigawatt hours. According to a news release, the company is evaluating renewable power sources for the new facility, including solar power.
"As we advance our U.S. expansion plan in cooperation with our key stakeholders, we expect to make meaningful investments to spur job creation and the eventual development of localized, decarbonized supply chains in the U.S. to enhance energy security and economic activity," FREYR's co-founder and CEO Tom Einar Jensen said in an announcement.
Peach State politicians have targeted EV companies and related infrastructure to locate facilities in the state, and Georgia officials have announced more than 20 EV-related projects since 2020.