(The Center Square) — An automotive parts manufacturer plans to spend $205 million on a new manufacturing facility.
Ecoplastic Corp., a South Korean company, said it would create 456 new jobs as part of the new facility near Statesboro in Bulloch County. Ecoplastic manufactures plastic interior and exterior components and supplies Hyundai Motor Group and Kia.
"The project is still active," a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications representative told The Center Square. The designation allows state officials to decline to release details about tax incentives the state offered to entice a company to locate or expand in Georgia.
Georgia officials have targeted electric vehicle manufacturers and associated companies. According to state officials, companies have announced more than 30 EV-related projects in Georgia since 2020.
Last May, Hyundai Motor Group announced it had selected Georgia for Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, its "first dedicated EV plant in the U.S." The company said it plans to invest more than $5.5 billion to build the facility.
"By increasing new jobs within the area and providing a stable supply of high quality products to our client, HMGMA, we look forward to contributing to the economic development of the State of Georgia and Bulloch County," Han Shang, president and CEO of Ecoplastic, said in an announcement.
However, not all projects have been lauded.
Last month, the Michigan-based Center for Economic Accountability named Georgia’s decision to give $1.5 billion in incentives for a Rivian Automotive electric vehicle assembly plant 2022’s "Worst Economic Development Deal of the Year."
State economic development officials have not responded to requests for comment on the recognition.