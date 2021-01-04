(The Center Square) – The Georgia agency responsible for enforcing health care requirements and screening medical professionals is not doing enough to address public complaints, a recent state report found.
The Georgia Department of Audits and Account has found deficiencies in the Georgia Composite Medical Board's (GCMB) handling of complaints and discipline of physicians.
“Improvements are needed to ensure that potential violations are reported, all complaints are sufficiently investigated, and the investigations result in appropriate and consistent disciplinary decisions,” auditors wrote in the November report.
The GCMB establishes the rules and qualifications for medical professionals to be licensed or certified in the state. It must review applications and complaints and set and approve examination standards and expiration dates, among other things. A state audit of the agency found Georgia had lower discipline rates than other states. Complaints were “likely” underreported and insufficiently investigated, auditors said.
According to the audit, only 2% of GCMB cases in fiscal year 2020 resulted in formal discipline, which is lower than the six other states the auditors reviewed.
“Private letters of concern are issued in 17% of cases, while 81% are simply closed,” the report found.
When physicians were reprimanded, their public profiles were not “clearly” flagged, auditors said. They also believe issues with physicians may have been unreported because of a lack of outreach to the general public or a state mandate for reporting by other health professionals.
“To ensure consistent and transparent disciplinary decisions, GCMB should implement additional strategies, such as sanctioning guidelines and formal training for board members,” auditors said in the report.
GCMB agreed with the audit’s findings, but members said they needed more funding and staff to implement changes. GCMB remits about $7 million to the state from its licensing revenue, but it receives less than $2.5 million in state appropriations, according to the report.
The auditors recommended that GCMB implement a conflict-of-interest policy for members of the board. They said the Georgia Legislature should consider directing all of the state revenue to the board’s operation and increase the number of public members and violation requirements. Other changes recommended in the audit, including applicant background checks, already are being implemented by the board.