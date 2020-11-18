(The Center Square) – Georgia attorney Lin Wood asked an Atlanta judge Wednesday to stop the certification of the state’s election results.
Wood filed an emergency motion for injunctive relief with U.S. District Court Northern District of Georgia to suspend the finalization of the results until his lawsuit against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the Georgia State Election Board can be heard.
Wood claims Raffensperger and election board members violated the U.S. Constitution and state code when they signed a settlement agreement with Democrats that requires more than one election worker to review the ballot’s signature before it is rejected.
“As a result, the defendants’ violations of the United States Constitution and other election laws, Georgia’s election tallies are suspect and tainted with impropriety,” the motion states.
Wood’s lawsuit, which was filed Friday, says Raffensperger and four members of the election board did not have the authority to add new rules or regulations to the state’s absentee ballot process. That right is reserved for the General Assembly, the lawsuit says. Raffensperger committed to a legal settlement with the Democratic Party of Georgia in March that includes the second layer of signature screening.
The agreement was penned after Democrats sued the state in November 2019. Democrats said more than 8,000 ballots were thrown out for signature issues in the 2018 general election.
Wood’s lawsuit argues the extra review process violates the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause and citizens’ right to a fair election because the rule was created in favor of one political party.