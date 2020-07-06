(The Center Square) – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has revealed she's tested positive for COVID-19.
"COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive," Bottoms tweeted Monday afternoon.
Bottoms told MSNBC after announcing the results on Twitter that she decided to get tested because her husband "literally had been sleeping since Thursday." She said she tested negative two weeks ago.
"It leaves me at a loss of words because I think it really speaks to how contagious this virus is," Bottoms said on MSNBC. "And we've taken all the precautions that you can possibly take. We wear a mask. We're very thoughtful about washing our hands. I have no idea when and where we were exposed."
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports more than 97,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since March, with 2,878 deaths. The seven-day moving average of daily cases continues to climb.
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency reported Monday that 1,962 people were currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 78 percent of the state's critical care beds were in use.