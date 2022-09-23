(The Center Square) — The feds are sending millions more to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a more than $18.4 million grant to reconstruct taxiways at the world’s busiest airport.
"This grant will finance the rehabilitation and reconstruction of taxiways: improving safety, preserving the strength and expanding the life of the airfield’s pavement," Balram "B" Bheodari, Hartsfield-Jackson’s general manager, said in an announcement.
"Because of ATL’s conscientious financial oversight and planning, the Airport is able to accept the grant and put the money to work within a very short time," Bheodari added. "The Department of Transportation’s confidence in ATL manifests the Airport’s mission to work as one team, delivering excellence while connecting our community to the world."
According to a news release from U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Georgia, the money has been allocated for five taxiways — B, E, F, M and N — at what she called "the country’s most important piece of civilian infrastructure." Williams’ office did not respond to a request for more information about the grant.
"The infrastructure investments furthered by this grant — and the jobs and economic opportunities created — will enhance ATL’s role as the economic engine of our region," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in an announcement.
In July, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a $40 million grant to widen, update and modernize Hartsfield-Jackson’s 40-year-old Concourse D. The money for Atlanta’s airport was included in more than $968.6 million the federal agency awarded from the fiscal 2022 Airport Terminal Program.
In June, the FAA announced $20.2 million for airport improvement projects across The Peach State, including upgrades to Augusta Regional Airport, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and Valdosta Regional Airport.