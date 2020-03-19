(The Center Square) – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed an executive order Thursday suspending dine-in operations at city restaurants and closing many other businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The executive order limits Atlanta restaurants and bars that serve food to take-out, delivery and drive-thru services. It also orders closed the following businesses: bars and nightclubs that don't serve food, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys, arcades and private social clubs.
The order goes into effect at midnight.
"The fate of cities across the globe will be upon soon if we do not follow recommendations on ways to slow the spread of the coronavirus," Lance Bottoms wrote on Twitter.
Lance Bottoms also signed an executive order that suspends towing and booting of vehicles in the city’s right of way to help restaurants that want to provide take-out services.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 197 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including three deaths. Fulton County, where Atlanta is located, has the state's most cases, with 49.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 150 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, including the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.