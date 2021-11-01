(The Center Square) – Fourteen candidates are running for mayor of Atlanta, the capital city of Georgia, in one of the most anticipated races in the state.
Atlanta's mayoral race is one of several municipal elections being held Tuesday across Georgia's 159 counties. There's also a special election for state House District 165 after the death of Rep. Edward "Mickey" Stephens.
Whoever wins 50% plus one of Atlanta's vote would replace Keisha Lance Bottoms, who announced in May she would not be seek reelection. The position to lead the city of 498,715 residents comes with a $184,300 salary.
Four of the candidates vying for mayor are current or past members of the Atlanta City Council. Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore and Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens have been identified as frontrunners in the race.
Reed served as the city's mayor for two terms after serving in the state Legislature for 12 years. He termed out in 2018. A longtime attorney, Reed said he is running for mayor again to "put the city back on track." Public safety has been a pressing issue on the campaign trail, with all the candidates promising to curtail crime in the city.
Reed touted the city's low rate and large police force during his tenure as mayor. According to Reed's campaign page, as mayor, he pushed a series of reforms to address the city's $1.5 billion unfunded pension liability and helped resolve Atlanta's $48 million budget shortfall. Under his leadership, the city produced eight years of balanced budgets without property tax increases, he said.
If he is elected again, Reed said he would hire more police officers and judges, launch weekly meetings to review crime data and create diversion and youth programs, among other things.
Moore, who has served on the city council since 1998, has created a five-point plan to reduce Atlanta's crime. Her plan calls for more community involvement and code enforcement, youth and reentry programs, police reforms and hiring incentives. Moore, a real estate broker, also credits herself for the city's pension reforms in 2011.
Dickens, a business and nonprofit executive, has been on the council since 2013. He was the chair of Atlanta's Public Safety Committee during his first term, where he credits himself for passing legislation "that helped deliver some of the safest years in recent history."
"I plan to continue that trend when I become mayor," Dickens said.
Dickens said the city should lean on federal resources to hire more police officers and acquire more technology and tactics. He also plans to launch recidivism and youth programs.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the two candidates with the most votes will go head to head in a runoff election Nov. 30.
Atlanta residents also are voting for a new city council president, city council members, school board members and municipal court judges.
Four Democrats and one Libertarian candidate are running for the House seat in District 165, which includes parts of Savannah and Montgomery. Former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson is among the pool of Democratic candidates. The other Democrats are semi-retired payroll specialist Sabrina Kent, businessman Antwon Lang and CEO and disabled military veteran Clinton Young. Libertarian Clinton Cowart is an actor and human resources consultant from Savannah.