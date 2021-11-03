(The Center Square) – Two Atlanta City Council members appear headed to a runoff election Nov. 30 to become the next mayor of Atlanta.
According to unofficial elections results, city council President Felicia Moore secured 41% of the vote, and city council member Andre Dickens (23%) edged former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed (22%) for second place.
Dickens declared victory on Twitter, but Reed has not conceded.
Moore has served on the city council for 23 years. She has led the council for three years. Dickens, a business and nonprofit executive, has been on the council since 2013. With Atlanta facing a spike in crime, the candidates focused their campaigns on crime reduction.
Moore touted her experience and record leading the city in her campaign. She created a five-point plan to reduce Atlanta's crime. Her plan called for more community involvement and code enforcement, youth and reentry programs, police reforms and hiring incentives. Moore, a real estate broker, also credited herself for the city's pension reforms in 2011.
Dickens said his experience as a business owner and training in economic development and engineering has prepared him to be mayor. He was the chair of Atlanta's Public Safety Committee during his first term and credits himself for passing legislation "that helped deliver some of the safest years in recent history."
Dickens said the city should lean on federal resources to hire more police officers and acquire more technology and tactics to curtail crime. He also wants to launch recidivism and youth programs.
In a race for the state House, former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson, a Democrat, won 53.26% of the vote for House District 156, which includes includes parts of Savannah and Montgomery. The special election was held Tuesday to fill the seat left vacant after the death of Rep. Edward "Mickey" Stephens.