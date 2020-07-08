(The Center Square) – Atlanta is poised to become the third city in Georgia to mandate wearing a face mask in public, in defiance of an order by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Wednesday morning that she would enact a mask mandate.
"The state of Georgia has been very irresponsible in the way that it has opened back up for business as if everything is normal," Bottoms said. "... What I would like to see from our state is some consistency. I specifically asked our governor about allowing Atlanta to go forward with mandating masks in our city. He refused. Other cities have taken the approach that they are going to defy the governors executive order. ... Atlanta is going to do it today because the fact of the matter is that COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on our city, specifically black and brown communities with higher death rates."
Kemp strongly encouraged the use of masks via executive order, but he banned local governments from enacting stricter restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Savannah became the first Georgia city last week to mandate masks, and Athens followed suit Tuesday.
Kemp held a conference call with Georgia mayors and county commissioners Tuesday, urging them to echo his calls for Georgians to heed public health guidance in the fight against COVID-19.
"Working with our partners in communities across the state, we will do what we must to encourage best practices and stop the spread of COVID-19," Kemp tweeted after the call. "With the help of hardworking Georgians far and wide, we will emerge from this battle stronger than ever before."
New cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations continue to climb in Georgia.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since March, with 2,899 deaths. The seven-day moving average of daily cases continues to climb. As of June 24, the average was 1,980.1 new cases per day. A week prior, it was 1,260.6. Data over the past 14 days are considered incomplete by the state because Georgia classifies confirmed cases of COVID-19 by date of earliest known sign of illness, so daily case counts could change based on test results.
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency reported Tuesday that 2,096 people were currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – up from 1,962 on Monday. Eighty-two percent of the state's critical care beds were in use Tuesday – up from 78 percent Monday.