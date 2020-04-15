(The Center Square) – The response to the COVID-19 pandemic has created a record demand for unemployment benefits in Georgia, and it's unclear how long the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund will last.
According to a U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) assessment of Georgia's unemployment trust fund, the state has adequate funding to weather a recession.
USDOL calculates minimum adequate solvency entering a recession by dividing a state's reserve ratio – the trust fund balance divided by the state’s total wages – by the average benefit cost rate, which represents the average of the three highest rates of benefits the state had to pay out (as a percentage of state wages) over the past 20 years.
For Georgia, that solvency level computes to 1.25. A solvency level of 1.0 or greater is needed for USDOL to deem a state has adequate unemployment insurance funding to weather a recession.
Economic analysts at the Tax Foundation, however, estimated Georgia's fund could be exhausted in 10 weeks based on the record number of unemployment claims in Georgia over the past three weeks – well above the levels used by USDOL to calculate solvency.
The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) received more unemployment claims between March 29 and April 4 than it had received in all of 2019, according to state officials. GDOL processed 390,132 claims during the week of March 29 through April 4, more than three times what was processed the week before.
Initial unemployment claims in Georgia the two previous weeks had increased 990 percent (week ending March 28) and 115 percent (week ending March 21).
Alex Camardelle, senior policy analyst at the Georgia Budget & Policy Institute, said there is no sure way to measure when the state’s unemployment insurance funds will run out.
“The Tax Foundation estimation is in line with what we saw during the Great Recession,” Camardelle told The Center Square. "Georgia’s trust fund became depleted in less than a year.”
It is unclear how much money is currently in the trust, and GDOL did not respond to numerous requests for comment.
As of Jan. 1, the state’s unemployment fund had a total of $2.6 billion, according to a USDOL report. GDOL issued about $41.8 million in unemployment benefits in the week ending April 4 and $14.5 million the previous week.
In January, GDOL processed 45,981 unemployment claims and 22,452 in February. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Georgia's unemployment rate dropped to record lows for four months.
February’s unemployment rate was 3.1 percent, an all-time low for the state. However, Gov. Brian Kemp started implementing social distancing mandates in March that have led to business closures and an increase in layoffs.
The state is under a stay-at-home order through April 30.
Georgia's unemployment fund is one of the top 10 states eligible for interest-free advances from the federal government, USDOL said.
Camardelle said during the Great Recession, Georgia borrowed money from the federal government to maintain the fund. The loan was paid back after the economy was restored but with a cut to unemployment benefits.
This time around, Camardelle said the state should make moves that would not hurt working Georgians in the long run.
“Georgia can broaden the taxable wage base, and/or evaluate employer tax breaks to trim back those that are not shown to be creating jobs,” he said.