(The Center Square) — The Atlanta City Council approved legislation to spend an additional $12 million on roads across the city.
"We are investing in our infrastructure as we ensure that Atlanta is a city built for the future, ready to meet demands that growth and the unknown bring," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in an announcement. "This additional funding will help complete existing projects and equitably deliver results for our residents."
The legislation amends the fiscal 2024 budget to move $12 million to the Atlanta Department of Transportation. The city will pull $3 million from the non-departmental unrestricted reserves and $9 million in interest proceeds from the Series 2015 General Obligation Public Improvement Infrastructure bonds.
City officials plan to use bond interest proceeds before money from the Uncommitted Fund Balance and expect to allocate roughly $1 million per city council district.
Atlanta Department of Transportation Commissioner Solomon Caviness IV and council members will coordinate the selection of projects by Sept. 30. Plans call for the city to resurface streets, improve crosswalks, make Americans with Disabilities Act repairs and upgrade and repair sidewalks throughout the city.
The "Atlanta City Council unanimously adopted legislation sponsored by every member of Council to authorize $12 million, in addition to the administration’s proposed ATLDOT budget, for much-needed resurfacing and safety improvements," District 9 Council member Dustin Hillis said in a statement. "With the passage of this legislation, the City Council has funded more resurfacing projects this fiscal year than it has in over a decade."