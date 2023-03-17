(The Center Square) — Georgia reported its February net tax collections surpassed $2.1 billion, an increase of 8.7%, or $169.3 million, compared to last February.
The state reported more than $1.9 billion in net tax collections a year ago. So far this fiscal year, the state's net tax collections surpassed $20.9 billion, an increase of 5.9%, or roughly $1.2 billion, over fiscal 2022.
Individual income tax collections totaled roughly $1.1 billion, an increase of 9.2%, or $91.4 million, compared to last year. Meanwhile, gross sales and use tax collections totaled nearly $1.4 billion in February, an increase of 10.3%, or $128.1 million, from last year.
GDOT awards 22 projects in January
The Georgia Department of Transportation board awarded 23 projects in January 2023. However, according to the agency, one project was subsequently deferred bringing the total to 22 projects valued at more than $70.3 million.
Two-thirds of the projects were resurfacing, the largest of which, a roughly $7 million contract, went to C. W. Matthews Contracting Co. The project covers a nearly 7.2-mile project along State Route 120 in Cobb County from State Route 120 ALT to the Fulton County line.
With the January awards, the agency has awarded construction contracts totaling $1.1 billion for fiscal 2023. That tally includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build, and locally administered projects.
Study: Georgia is the ninth best to start a business
Georgia is the ninth best place to start a small business, a new analysis revealed.
Lendio used Bureau of Labor Statistics, Census Bureau and Small Business Administration data to develop its "Best States to Start a Small Business" analysis.
"Georgia is also a great place for businesses, as it is within the top states with the most small business loans approved," Lendio said in its analysis. "…Georgia has seen an influx of 81,406 people move in, making it the sixth-best state in this crucial category. Although the housing prices remain reasonable, Georgia has the second-highest growth in cost of living."