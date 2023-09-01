(The Center Square) — A former White House drug policy advisor wants Georgia's governor to reject a rule change to allow some independent pharmacies to sell low THC oils.
In June, the Georgia Board of Pharmacy voted in favor of the rule change to allow more than 100 independent pharmacies to sell THC oils.
This week, Kevin Sabet, president of the nonprofit group Smart Approaches to Marijuana Action and a former White House drug policy advisor to presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, sent an open letter to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, urging him to reject the rule changes, saying they are "dangerous and confusing for consumers."
"Federal law is clear - sales of marijuana and non-prescription THC drugs are illegal," Sabet said in a statement. "The Georgia Pharmacy Board's actions are in opposition to the position of every major medical association, Surgeons General appointed by both parties, the FDA, and the DEA."
According to Sabet, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Food and Drug Administration maintain that marijuana is a Schedule I drug with no widely accepted medical use.
"By moving to sell THC oils over the counter in drugstores, it implies an FDA endorsement of these dangerous, psychoactive products that can have very serious consequences for users, especially young people," Sabet said.
A spokesman for Kemp, a Republican, did not respond to a request for comment.