(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation said it awarded 18 projects valued at more than $65.2 million in March.
The largest spend, $15 million awarded to E. R. Snell Contractor, goes toward a bridge construction project on State Route 212 over Lake Jackson in Jasper and Newton counties. Bridge construction contracts represented 31% of the allocated money.
The second largest spend, $6.8 million to resurface more than 7.1 miles of State Route 120 in Cobb County, went to C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. Resurfacing projects represent 43% of the awarded dollars.
The remaining money went toward rehabilitation (15%), safety (7%) and bridge rehabilitation (4%) projects, GDOT said.
Kemp signs workers’ compensation increase
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a measure raising the maximum temporary total disability of workers’ compensation under state law to $800 per week and the maximum temporary partial disability to $533 per week.
Under House Bill 480, which takes effect July 1, the top workers’ compensation for a surviving spouse rises to $320,000. It also specifies requirements for claiming workers’ compensation without a surviving spouse.
"These changes to our state law will provide greater support for workers and their families who have been impacted by work-related injuries or fatalities," Rep. Mandisha A. Thomas, D-South Fulton, said in an announcement.
Bill allows state compensation plan for county tax commissioners
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a measure allowing some county tax commissioners to participate in a state-administered deferred compensation plan.
Senate Bill 56 "introduces innovative policies to our state while continuing popular fiscal policies that help our citizens," Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, said in an announcement. "For the first time, we can eliminate the marriage penalty by increasing deductions to $12,000 for singles and $24,000 for married couples.
"Furthermore, it will allow those who itemize at the federal level to either enumerate or use the standard deduction at the state level, giving taxpayers more freedom to benefit from these new deductions," Hufstetler added.