(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed three bills that he said would provide "support and resources for the brave men and women who have worn a uniform for our country."
House Bill 414 orders the Department of Veterans Service to create a mental health support program grant for veterans and their families. Senate Bill 21 revamps the Georgia Veterans Service Foundation, a move proponents say will better deliver resources to those who need them.
House Bill 175 creates a specialty license plate for retired Georgia National Guard and active-duty reserve members. It also exempts ad valorem taxes for cars owned by disabled veterans in the state.
Georgia commissions see mostly steady unemployment rates
Most of Georgia’s regional commissions reported unchanged unemployment rates in March.
However, state officials said three regional commissions — the Georgia Mountains, Heart of Georgia and River Valley Regional — reported slight unemployment rate rises.
"Although we continue enjoying record-low unemployment numbers and jobs at an all-time high, our team is laser-focused on meeting future demands," Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said in an announcement. "It’s not a matter of if claims will increase, but when."
Additionally, all of the state’s regional commissions reported a rise in their labor forces.
Atlanta, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ink Project Partnership Agreement
Atlanta and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers inked a Project Partnership Agreement to address flooding at Lakewood Park as part of a $15 million Atlanta Environmental Infrastructure Project.
Under the deal, the Army Corps will cover $6 million, while the city will fork out the remaining $9 million.
According to a city news release, Atlanta officials have already committed an in-kind contribution of $2 million toward the project via a design task order the City Council authorized on Jan. 17. An additional $7 million is needed for the project.