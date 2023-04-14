(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed several education bills, including House Bill 147, the Safe Schools Act.
It establishes a voluntary school safety and anti-gang endorsement for teachers. Proponents say it will help them identify and stop gang activity and classroom recruitment.
The governor also signed Senate Bill 45, which mandates the education department to develop seizure action plan models for schools and allows parents to submit seizure plans to their child’s school, and House Bill 440, which lets schools stock ready-to-use glucagon, which is a hormone that helps the pancreas regulate blood sugar. Kemp also signed SB 211, which establishes the Georgia Council on Literacy, and HB 538, focusing on assessing student needs and literacy levels.
Business group: Inflation, labor market affecting businesses
The latest National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Optimism Index reveals that inflation and a tough labor market are financially affecting Georgia’s small businesses.
In March, the index decreased 0.8 points to 90.1. It marks the 15th consecutive month the index has been below the 49-year average of 98.
"Inflation is driving up the cost of everything from raw materials to the monthly rent, and that’s making it harder for small businesses to offer competitive wages and benefits so they can attract job applicants," NFIB State Director Hunter Loggins said in an announcement. "Consumer demand is strong, which is good, but delivering on those expectations isn’t easy."
Kemp signed legislation that sets fines for not posting notices
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed SB 42, setting fines on certain businesses, such as bars and adult entertainment establishments, that do not comply with posting Georgia Bureau of Investigation-mandated notices.
The notices outline the National Human Trafficking Resource Center and the Statewide Georgia Hotline for Human Trafficking phone numbers. Businesses that do not comply face fines of between $500 and $1,000 for a first offense and between $1,000 and $5,000 for subsequent offenses.
"By signing SB 42 into law, we are once again sending a message that we will not rest until we have secured justice for victims and removed this evil from our communities," Kemp said in a statement.