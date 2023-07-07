(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 20 projects totaling more than $83.4 million in May.
For fiscal 2023, GDOT officials said they awarded $1.8 billion in construction contracts.
The largest project awarded, a roughly $10 million resurfacing project, went to Vidalia-based McLendon Enterprises. The company will resurface more than 18.4 miles of State Route 30 in Montgomery and Toombs counties from west of State Route 15 and State Route 135 to the Toombs-Tattnall County line.
The contract was one of three resurfacing projects awarded in the month, representing nearly a quarter (23%) of the awarded funds.
Eight construction projects — all constructing roundabouts — represent the largest segment of the awarded funds at 35%. The largest, a $7 million award, is for a roundabout at the intersection of State Route 16 and State Route 54 in Coweta County.
GDOT also awarded six bridge construction projects in Brooks, Gordon, Jenkins, Macon, Meriwether and Polk counties, totaling 32% of the funds awarded. The largest, a more than $9.3 million project in Polk County, consists of more than 0.4 miles of bridge and approach construction on U.S. Highway 27 Business/State Route 1 Business across Lake Creek.
Two safety projects accounted for 8% of the money awarded, or roughly $7 million. The remaining 2% went to a bridge rehabilitation project.