(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a trio of bills that he says will help Georgia further its reputation as the best place to do business.
House Bill 128 aims to "streamline and expand" state certifications for minority, women and veteran-owned businesses "as they navigate the procurement process for contracts," Kemp, a Republican, said during a bill signing event in Augusta. The measure stems from an executive order Kemp issued last July.
"The shared goal of that executive order and of House Bill 128 is straightforward — to cut red tape and support small businesses, and this bill certainly does that," Kemp added. "It will also help increase competition within the procurement process, so state contracts are delivered at the lowest cost and the best value to the taxpayer."
The second measure, Senate Bill 213, allows property owners to replace an existing manufactured home with a newly built one without "bureaucratic restrictions," as the governor termed it.
"That is especially helpful for those affected by natural disasters like a tornado or hurricane, and it protects individual property rights while preventing homeowners from being priced out of their community," Kemp said.
The third piece of legislation, House Bill 230, would allow Augusta voters to decide whether to implement a sales tax to fund proposed renovations to Augusta’s James Brown Arena.
"That facility, well over four decades old, helps bring major events, tourism and economic development opportunities to the city and the surrounding area," Kemp said. "It is a valued asset to this region, and it will be the people’s right to decide how best to take care of."
"All of these bills add to our reputation as the best state for opportunity, and they represent my commitment to work just as hard in my second term as we did in the first to bring greater jobs and investment to all communities in our state," the governor said.