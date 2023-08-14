(The Center Square) — Fulton County prosecutors are presenting allegations to a grand jury that former President Donald Trump sought to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.
Political watchers and various media reports indicate that an indictment is imminent. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office previously announced road closures around the Fulton County Courthouse through Friday in a sign of a looming indictment.
According to Reuters, Fulton County court officials briefly posted information detailing potential charges against Trump on the website. According to the report, the charges include conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, solicitation of violation of oath by public office and false statements and writings.
Former state Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat, former state Rep. Bee Nguyen, a Democrat, former Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, a Republican, and Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, were among the witnesses who testified Monday, according to various media reports. Raffensperger defeated Nguyen in November to win re-election.
"As a former lawmaker, I respect the separation of power and the crucial role that our judicial system plays in protecting our democracy by holding everyone accountable, even powerful individuals," Nguyen said in a statement. "No individual is above the law, and I will continue to fully cooperate with any legal proceedings seeking the truth and protecting our democracy."
A spokeswoman for Nguyen declined to provide more details about the former lawmaker’s testimony.
If the grand jury indicts Trump, it follows indictments against the former president and current Republican presidential front-runner in New York, Florida and Washington, D.C.
Earlier this month, Lt. Governor Burt Jones and the Senate Committee on Assignments announced appointments to the new Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission, formed when Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, signed Senate Bill 92.
Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Stacey Jackson will be the PAQC’s hearing panel chair. The eight-member commission has the authority to investigate alleged misconduct by district attorneys and solicitors-general.
"Prosecutors across Georgia should always prioritize protecting Georgia families by prosecuting criminals properly, instead of focusing on their own special interests," Jones said in a statement earlier this month. "I am grateful to the appointees for their willingness to serve and hold those who aren’t doing their job or the right thing accountable."
A spokeswoman for Jones, a Republican, did not respond to a request for comment about whether the commission might seek to oust Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
"It’s downright pathetic that Fulton County publicly posted the indictment on its website even before the grand jury had finished convening," Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said on the platform previously known as Twitter.