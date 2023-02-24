(The Center Square) — A New York City-based manufacturer and marketer of home textiles and furnishings plans to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Screven County.
Idea Nuova, through its American Home Manufacturing subsidiary, plans to spend more than $19 million on a 400,000-square-foot facility in Sylvania. It plans to create "an estimated 80 new jobs," Georgia economic development officials said.
"There were no discretionary incentives from the State on this project," a Georgia Department of Economic Development spokeswoman confirmed to The Center Square via email.
According to a news release, the company is moving its manufacturing operations to Sylvania to boost production and efficiency. The new facility will support the manufacturing of soft home products, including comforters, pillows and quilts.
"The company plans to create 80 jobs, invest heavily in facilities and equipment, and pay lucrative wages," Screven County Development Authority (SCDA) Chairman Stephen Milner said in an announcement. "They will provide great opportunities for the residents of the City of Sylvania, Screven County, and the region."
According to a news release, operations should start in March 2023.
"We appreciate their investment in our community and look forward to working together as true partners," Sylvania Mayor Preston Dees said in an announcement.