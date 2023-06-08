(The Center Square) — Georgia is giving out more than $83.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief money as grants to fund 118 public safety projects across the Peach State.
Departments can use the funds to augment law enforcement staffing and support violent crime reduction initiatives or intervention programs. They can also use the money to invest in technology and equipment to address the uptick in violence and personnel shortages stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Public safety has always been a top priority of my administration and will continue to be," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, said in an announcement.
"With the increase in violent crime seen in communities across the country, including here in our state, we're sending reinforcements to keep hardworking Georgians and their neighborhoods safe," the governor added. "From tackling staffing needs to deploying new equipment and technology, these funds are being invested so that our brave first responders have the resources they need to fight back against dangerous criminals."
The state pulled the money for the "qualified" projects from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program, created by the American Rescue Plan Act.
"We commend Gov. Kemp and the legislature for continuing their commitment to public safety, especially in an environment where we continue to see high crime rates in cities across the state," Josh Crawford, director of criminal justice initiatives for the Georgia Center for Opportunity, said in a statement. "Ensuring safe communities requires involvement from all of us, including partnerships between state and local officials."
Grants range from $13,576 for the Paulding County Board of Commissioners to invest in a "system to find stolen guns and prevent them from being used to commit violent crimes" to more than $1.6 million for five different organizations: Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Columbus Police Department, Dekalb County School District, Georgia Piedmont Technical College and Henry County Police Department.
"The addition of the technology purchased through this grant will greatly enhance the department's ability to keep the citizens of Walker County safe," Rep. Mike Cameron, R-Rossville, said in response to $558,697 for the Walker County Sheriff's Office.