(The Center Square) — An automotive parts manufacturer plans to establish a new facility in Henry County, and the state is offering "customized training services" as part of the project.
NVH Korea plans to spend $72 million on the Locust Grove facility and create more than 160 jobs. The new facility at Gardner Logistics Park on Colvin Drive will supply battery parts for electric vehicles in the United States.
"Georgia Quick Start has offered to provide comprehensive, customized training services designed to prepare new employees with the skills required to perform successfully at the facility," a spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Economic Development confirmed to The Center Square via email. "The company qualifies for these services, which have an in-kind, estimated market value of approximately $577,936 at full employment. Services will be provided over time as new employees are hired and trained."
Established in 1984 and based in Ulsan, South Korea, the company currently produces automotive noise, vibration and heat-control parts in Korea, Europe, and India. It plans to produce EV battery system components at the new facility for Hyundai Mobis, Kia Georgia and Hyundai Motor Group.
The Locust Grove facility’s operations should start in the second quarter of 2024. NVH Korea also operates a Georgia manufacturing facility that produces cargo mats, floor mats and cargo trays.
"We are pleased to announce that we have chosen the State of Georgia as our company’s first EV battery component manufacturing site," Ja Kyum Koo, chairman and CEO of NVH Korea, said in an announcement. "...It is the first step of our company’s effort to contribute to the electrification of the mobility industry, and we look forward to joining the community of Locust Grove and Henry County."