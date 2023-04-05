(The Center Square) — A manufacturer of advanced microfiltration products and therapeutic manufacturing systems plans to build a new facility in Athens-Clarke County.
However, state officials would not confirm how much project incentives will cost taxpayers.
Camarillo, California-based Meissner Corp. plans to spend $250 million on the facility in Athens-Clarke County, a project the company says will create more than 1,700 jobs over eight years.
"The project is still active, and Georgia Quick Start has offered to provide comprehensive, customized training services," a Georgia Department of Economic Development insider told The Center Square via email.
During a Tuesday special called session, Athens-Clarke County commissioners agreed to spend roughly $1.9 million on infrastructure improvements for the Meissner site at Winterville’s Christian Industrial Tract on Spring Valley Road. During the meeting, Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mike Hamby said the average salary for workers at the location would be $83,000 and that the state agreed to give the company an $11 million EDGE grant via Athens’ development authority.
"We do not comment on active projects or speculation," the economic development insider said.
According to an Associated Press report, the company could qualify for $35 million in Georgia income tax credits and up to $17 million in additional local incentives.
The company plans to build multiple structures, including cleanroom facilities, laboratories, offices and research and development at the facility at Winterville’s Christian Industrial Tract on Spring Valley Road.
"Meissner provides critical equipment that benefits other key industries in Georgia," Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said in an announcement.
"From life sciences to food processing, companies across the state rely on these filtration systems to produce products that are safe for use," Wilson added. "The addition of Meissner to our state’s business community will complement the state’s industry mix while also diversifying the local economy in Athens-Clarke County."
The company expects to start operations in early 2026.
In a statement, Athens-Clarke County Unified Government Mayor Kelly Girtz said the "innovative, creative culture of Meissner is an excellent fit with Athens-Clarke County’s vibrant quality of life, our cluster of biotechnology businesses, and our engineering and bioscience research and expertise."