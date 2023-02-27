(The Center Square) — Sam’s Club plans to open a new fulfillment center in Douglas County, and the company is in talks with the state to include workforce training.
The company plans to spend more than $142 million on the Lithia Springs facility and create 600 new jobs.
"The company is currently in discussion with Georgia Quick Start, but there are no State discretionary incentives provided at this time," a Georgia Department of Economic Development spokeswoman confirmed to The Center Square via email. The spokeswoman also clarified that Georgia Quick Start "is an in-kind service provided through the Technical College System of Georgia."
According to its website, Georgia Quick Start provides "customized workforce training for companies creating jobs in Georgia."
In a statement, Romona Jackson-Jones, chair of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, said Sam’s Club’s "substantial capital investment, commitment to advancing technology and processes, and creation of 600 jobs is evidence of our community’s ability to attract world-class companies and signals Douglas County’s continued efforts to develop and support a positive business environment."
In a news release, state officials said Georgia’s infrastructure, including its highways, rail lines and ports, made the Sam’s Club project possible. State officials said that the national wholesale club’s parent company, Walmart, supports more than 66,000 jobs in Georgia.