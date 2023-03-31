(The Center Square) — All regional commissions reported drops in unemployment rates except for the Atlanta, Coastal Georgia, Northeast Georgia and Southwest Georgia regional commissions.
Those four commissions reported unchanged unemployment rates. Additionally, state officials said the labor force increased in all regional commissions except for the Heart of Georgia Regional Commission.
"Pro-growth policies that foster innovation and drive success are why Georgia remains the No. 1 state for business and a perennial powerhouse in talent development," Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said in an announcement. "Even with a slowing nationwide economy, communities across Georgia continue to thrive with low unemployment and high job growth."
Dems call for gun control action
State Reps. Sandra Scott, D-Rex; Viola Davis, D-Stone Mountain; and Kim Schofield, D-Atlanta, want Georgia lawmakers to take action on gun control legislation following the deadly shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School.
"When bringing their kids to school, parents wonder if it will be the last time they see them alive," Scott said in a statement. "It is time for the Georgia General Assembly to protect its citizens and its children by passing gun control legislation. Let’s not wait until one of Georgia’s schools is the next casualty of a mass shooting."
Analysis: Georgia has 36th highest overall tax burden
Georgia has the 36th highest overall tax burden of any state, according to a new analysis.
The review from WalletHub found that New York had the highest tax burden, followed by Hawaii and Maine. Alaska had the lowest tax burden, edging out Delaware and New Hampshire.
With a 7.46% total tax burden, the Peach State had a higher tax burden than South Carolina (37), Alabama (39), Florida (46) and Tennessee (47). North Carolina ranked No. 35.
Georgia had a 2.58% property tax burden (32nd overall), a 2.11% individual income tax burden (26th overall), and a 2.77% total sales and excise tax burden (38th overall).