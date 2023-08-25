(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation has found a few HEROs to help patrol metro Atlanta’s highways.
In May, GDOT officials said the agency lacked the personnel to maintain 24-hour Highway Emergency Response Operator patrols, a common sight along metro Atlanta’s busy interstates. At the time, the agency said HERO units would continue to patrol when traffic volumes are the highest — during daytime and evening hours seven days a week — and when roughly 91% of mishaps happen.
The agency has confirmed to The Center Square it now has 92 total HERO personnel — 37 current operators and 55 current trainees. A fully staffed program has 125 operators, and the agency did not confirm if it plans to return HERO operations to normal.
GDOT launched the HERO program in 1994 to help motorists with traffic-related issues. HERO units maintain a 382-mile coverage area, and the program expanded to 24-hour coverage in 2014.
In May, GDOT said it would turn to its Coordinated Highway Assistance and Maintenance Program to offset the HERO change. CHAMP units patrol interstate highways outside of metro Atlanta from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, and the state agency said it would adjust CHAMP routes to help cover 135 miles of routes HERO units usually patrolled.
GDOT’s amended $3.9 billion fiscal 2023 budget included roughly $157 million for the agency’s traffic management and control initiatives, which includes the HERO program.
Most of the HERO program — 80% — is covered by federal funding, GDOT officials previously told The Center Square. Sponsorship dollars offset operating costs, including on HERO vehicles and 511 signs.