(The Center Square) — While one Georgia state senator wants a special session to potentially act on the district attorney prosecuting former President Donald Trump, another says it's impossible.
Last week, Sen. Colton Moore, R-Trenton, sent a letter to Georgia Gov Brian Kemp, a Republican, calling for a special session "for all purposes, to include, without limitation, the review and response to the actions of [Fulton County District Attorney] Fani Willis."
At the behest of Willis, a Fulton County grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others on charges they attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Trump is expected to be arraigned in Atlanta next week.
"I am demanding that we defund her office until we find out what the hell is going on," Moore said in a petition. "We cannot stand idly by as corrupt prosecutors choose to target their political opposition."
Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, said Republicans do not have the three-fifths majority in both the state House and the state Senate to call a special session. However, the lawmaker indicated he and many other Republican lawmakers agreed with the essence of Moore's push.
"Her actions lately are nothing more than theatrical fundraising but, unfortunately, so are Colton's letter and attempts to garner attention from it," Hatchett said in a letter posted to his Facebook page.
"...Republicans agree with the basic desires that Colton Moore expresses about D.A. Willis, but we refuse to sell a false reality to voters about what we can do about it," Hatchett added. "I guess for some the fundraising opportunity was just too attractive."
Hatchett suggested Senate Bill 92, which created the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission, could be used to hold Willis "accountable for politicizing her position."