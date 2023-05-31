(The Center Square) — A company specializing in industrialized manufacturing of buildings and homes plans to build its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Ware County.
ADMARES, which is from Turku, Finland, is relocating its headquarters to the U.S. and plans to create more than 1,400 jobs. According to a news release, the company intends to invest $750 million in its Waycross facility — a 2.5-million-square-foot build-to-suit facility — and has selected a greenfield site on Highway 23 in Waycross.
The company's buildings have been used in residential and hospitality. Officials said the Georgia manufacturing facility, expected to start production in late 2025, will specialize in producing buildings for the housing sector.
"The project is still active, and Georgia Quick Start is involved," a Georgia Department of Economic Development rep told The Center Square via email.
The designation allows officials to keep secret the cost of incentives and the cost to taxpayers until a deal is finalized. According to its webpage, Georgia Quick Start, "a division of the Technical College System of Georgia," provides "customized workforce training for companies creating jobs in Georgia."
"In addition to exploring opportunities in other states, Waycross, Georgia, is an ideal location for a transportation hub with easy access to major highways and extensive rail connections," Mikael Hedberg, founder and CEO of ADMARES, said in an announcement. "Its proximity to the Port of Brunswick, one of the busiest ports on the eastern seaboard, offers a competitive advantage for global trade. Waycross' strategic location and robust infrastructure make it an attractive destination for us in the region."
Georgia officials said the company would also help the state address workforce housing.
"Workforce housing is a growing national challenge, and Georgia is no exception," GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said in an announcement. "The new ADMARES facility is helping address that challenge, filling a niche that is critical to economic development."